Bennett Spring SP Hosts Live Owl Program Oct. 19

JEFFERSON CITY – Come to Bennett Spring State Park for a live owl program at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, presented by the World Bird Sanctuary. This program will take place in Shelter A and last approximately 30-45 minutes. Get an up close view and learn more about this predator that works the night shift controlling the mouse, rat and frog populations.

Bennett Spring State Park is the home of a barred owl who you may hear when camping. This bird of prey has huge eyes unlike any other bird. It can actually view an object from two angles allowing three-dimensional perception. Although most believe the cute tufts on the owls head are functional ears, an owl’s ear opening is actually beneath it’s downy feathers.

At noon, prior to the owl program, the Lebannon Sunbonnett Garden Club will host a Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl coloring contest. For more information about the contest visit the garden club’s website at gardenclub.org/youth/smokey-bear-poster-contest.aspx

For protection of the birds, no pets are allowed at this event. Picnic tables are available for seating, but lawn chairs are welcome.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.