Beef AI School Set for Oct. 25-26 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – University of Missouri Extension offers a Beef Cattle Artificial Insemination School in October at Lincoln University’s Alan T. Busby Farm, Jefferson City.

It will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Lincoln University and MU Extension sponsor the event.

The event includes classroom and hands-on practice. Topics include basic reproductive anatomy and synchronization techniques, says MU Extension livestock specialist Anita Ellis.

Register online by Oct. 18 at cvent.com/d/myqtb3/4W.

For more information, contact Ellis at 573-642-0755 or snella@missouri.edu.