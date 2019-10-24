Barbara Ann Cockrum, 51 years, 10 months, 10 days old, Brixey, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on October 17, 2019 at her parent’s home in Ava with her family by her side.

Barbara was born December 7, 1967 in Mountain Grove, Mo to Nuel Francis and Zelma (Miller) Cockrum.

Barbara worked at Wal-Mart in Ava, MO for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved time spent with her grand daughter Autumn. She also loved raising dogs and going to yard sales.

She was a Christian and a member of the Thornfield House of Prayer.

She is survived by her two sons, Matthew Hannaford and his wife Laura and James Stapleton all of Brixey, MO, her parents, Nuel and Zelma Cockrum of Ava, her granddaughter, Autumn Hannaford, three sisters, Sherry Hayes and husband, “Bud”, Sharolette Pendergrass and husband, Scott, and Susan Cockrum, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Barbara were Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Smith Chapel Cemetery near Gainesville. Visitation was prior to service on Monday from 1:00 P.M. to service time in the funeral home.

Officiating was Pastor Stan Collins. Memorials may be made to the Thornfield House of Prayer Church. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.