Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Last weekend marked the first freeze of the season, so of course that means it is time for our Pathfinder club to be preparing for a camporee this coming weekend. The nights promise to be chilly, but if weather reports are correct, the days should be perfect for them. Our weekly Prayer & Study Meetings are still happening at 6:30 pm each Wednesday evening, so if you are looking for an interesting study to attend, we invite you to join us.

For our study hour at church last week we had special visitors. Doug & Tamara Schoch and their son, Joshua are missionaries to Tanzania in Africa. They are currently on leave and have taken the time to update all of their supporting churches on the status of the work they are doing in relation to an organization named “Farm Stew”. The focus of their work is not just the spiritual aspects of life, but ALL aspects. In fact, their name is an acronym which stands for “Farming, Attitude, Rest, Meals, Sanitation, Temperance, Enterprise, and Water”. You can find more about this organization at www.farmstew.org.

This week was special in another way, also, as we celebrated the Ordinances of Humility (foot-washing) and the Lord’s Supper (Communion). Pastor Terry Wolfe began with a sermon on the true meaning of each aspect of this solemn event. For those of you who are not familiar with it, the ordinance of foot washing is an ordinance of service. If you recall, while the disciples were contending for the highest place in the promised kingdom, Christ girded Himself, and performed the office of a servant by washing the feet of those who called Him Lord. When we do this, we are doing the very thing Christ did, but not as an act of humiliation, but rather an act which symbolizes the condition of the mind and heart.

Only when the heart and mind are fully prepared, evil-thinking and speaking are put away, and sins are confessed, are they forgiven. The subduing grace of Christ comes into the soul, and the love of Christ draws hearts together in a blessed unity. That is when we are prepared to take part in the Lord’s Supper – to have communion with Him and with each other. It was a solemn and blessed occasion.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 83 people in our community were served during the month of September. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 59.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,046 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!