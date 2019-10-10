Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Now that we are in the Fall season, our Pathfinder club has started up their meetings again, every Wednesday at 6 pm, with many of our young people ages 10 to teen taking part. At the same time, last Wednesday, we were setting up for a musical concert that was benefitting a school for the blind. Normally at that time we would be having our weekly prayer meeting, but for this week we just sat back and listened to the beautiful music provided by Dawn of Hope Ministries.

For our study hour at church this week we were blessed by a special program by all of our lower division (children’s) classes. Each class in turn had an opportunity to share with the adults what they had learned in class during the past three months. Many of the children were able to recite their memory verses – for all 13 weeks of the past quarter. Most adults I know, can’t do that.

This week Elder Jim Porter brought us a sermon message titled “Calling,” based on Genesis 3:8-10, which takes place right after Adam and Eve had sinned, and the Lord came for His daily walk with them. They hid, but the Lord kept calling for them: “the LORD God called to Adam and said to him, “Where are you?” and Adam said, “I heard Your voice in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; and I hid myself.” Someone once stated that “there is no item of clothing that can cover the problem of sin”, and that is what Adam and Eve were about to learn.

Elder Porter pointed out to us that we are all witnesses even though each of us will often encounter failure because “All have sinned and come short of the Glory of God.” But God is still calling to us each and every day. Will we listen and heed His call? It is up to us to decide what type of witnesses we will become.

Elder Porter then quoted Socrates, who once said “The unexamined life is not worth living” and then invited each of us to heed the instructions found in 1 Corinthians 11:28, which says “But let a man examine himself…”. Psalms 139:22-23 says “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Elder Porter concluded his message by saying “I need God every hour of every day.” Don’t we all need Him that way? Are we listening and heeding God’s Call?

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 83 people in our community were served during the month of September. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 59.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,046 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!