Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Pastor Terry Wolfe brought the message last Sabbath titled “What Do You Think?” He shared how God affirmed the message to him by receiving a birthday card from the church with the Scripture text he had chosen for the sermon when no one knew what he planned to preach other than himself. That text was Proverbs 4:23 “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.”

Of course, most people understand that when the “heart” is mentioned in texts like this that it is not referring to the physical organ that pumps our blood, but rather refers to one’s mind. Pastor Terry compared the difference between thoughts and feelings. He explained how thoughts affect feelings and vice versa. So many people don’t understand this. They are slaves to their feelings, because they have not learned to redirect their thoughts. (as we are instructed to do in 2 Cor. 10:5 and 1 Peter 1:13)

Fear is a feeling that can paralyze us and should not dominate us. Pastor Terry shared a story from his days as an army medic demonstrating how dangerous fear is. There was a soldier who had been shot in the abdomen that was very afraid of dying. After his surgery they explained how lucky he was as all his vital organs were missed and he was good to go and transferred to another facility until he healed completely from the surgery. They were shocked when they later learned the soldier had died soon after he was transferred. They discovered he did not die of his gunshot wound, but rather from psychogenic shock. He died from fear.

Fear is only one feeling or emotion that people struggle with. Do you have some feelings or emotions that you would prefer not to have? Our feelings affect us physically. We are spiritual, physical, emotional beings and what affects one affects all.

We have many precious promises in the Bible to redirect our thoughts to and meditate upon! We may not be able to control a thought that comes to our mind, but we can choose to dwell upon it or redirect our thoughts.

Let us put away evil thoughts and any distrust and lack of faith in Jesus forever. Let us have a simple child-like trust, not relying upon feeling but upon faith. Let us not dishonor Jesus by doubting His precious promises. He wants us to believe in Him with unwavering faith.

We must fight the good fight of faith every day. We must stretch the powers of faith and not rely upon feeling, and act as though we know the Lord will hear, answer, and bless us. Faith is not a happy flight of feeling, it is simply taking God at His word and believing He will do what He says.

Pastor Terry encouraged us to stop “thinking” and trust God! God says, “Get out of the way and trust me! I’ve got this!”

So, what do you think? You going to trust God?

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 128 people in our community were served during the month of August. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 66.75 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,479 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!