Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Are you going through a trial right now? Perhaps you have suffered a loss to death or divorce, or you have cancer, or you are experiencing some other life-altering event. We were encouraged and inspired by hearing the story of a young lady who is now paralyzed from the mid-chest down after she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Carla Monnier, is the close friend, of Raymond and Teresa Cardwell’s daughter, Kacie. Kacie grew up in our community attending Ava Victory Academy, but then left for college and is now a nurse. Her close friend, Carla, is a physical therapist and very athletic. Her personality was always extremely independent, and her identity was in athleticism. In fact, she was preparing for an Ironman triathlon when the accident occurred.

She was driving home from work one evening and near her home on a road she always traveled when a car pulled out in front of her and began shooting her vehicle. She was talking to a friend on the phone and was able to tell her she had been shot before she was no longer able to respond. The friend contacted her husband and the authorities. By the time Dan, her husband of 4 years, arrived on the scene she had already been taken to the hospital.

It was touch and go with multiple surgeries and even after going to a rehab hospital she ended up back in the hospital for more surgery. The shooting was October 18, 2018 and one year later Dan and Carla were willing to share their experience with their church family and Elder Raymond Cardwell shared the video of their message with us. It was truly inspiring.

Carla said going from extremely independent to total dependence was totally devastating. Her identity was crushed to pieces. Dan also went through many emotions as he dealt with the “what ifs” and all the questions that just lead to despair. By the way, the shooters nor a motive were ever discovered, and it is still an unsolved crime. Dan felt like he was supposed to be her “rock” but said she had saved him, and his church family have “brought him back.”

There has been and still is immense physical, spiritual, and emotional pain in their journey, but they know God is with them. This experience has made them rely on God as never before. God never promised a life without suffering, but He did promise He would never leave us nor forsake us. (Hebrews 13:5)

We are but dust. God made Adam from the dust. Jesus restored sight to the blind man with clay which is dust. We are to be the clay in the Potter’s hands. Dan and Carla encouraged us to submit to the Potter.

They also encouraged us to be the “embrace” to others going through trials. They deeply appreciated the care and practical assistance others have given them. Jesus cannot be here physically, and we are to be the hands and feet of Jesus and care for others.

A book that Carla recommended was “When God Doesn’t Fix It” and a song that has meant a lot to her is “Even If” by Mercy Me.

Carla said she has not lost her faith but has found peace. Her vision of a perfect day has changed since the accident. A perfect day now is being with those she loves walking with Jesus in heaven. “My soul is more important than my legs. And it is well with my soul.”

Personally, we are facing some challenges and this message from Dan and Carla was very encouraging to us. Recently, I was talking with an old friend who is dealing with many challenges as her husband declines with Alzheimer’s. At the end of the conversation she shared an old saying her mother always said – “If all our troubles were hung on a line. You’d take home yours and I’d take home mine.”

You can watch the message Carla and Dan share on our church’s Facebook page.

If you do not have access to the internet you can pick it up on DVD in the church foyer.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 83 people in our community were served during the month of September. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate the 59.5 hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,046 items.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!