Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Oct. 14– Pork roast, oven roasted potatoes, wheat bread, seasoned green beans, strawberry shortcake.
- Tues., Oct. 15 – BBQ pork, savory potatoes, tomato soup, hot roll, coconut cream pie.
- Wed., Oct. 16 – Polish sausage simmered in sauerkraut, pasta salad, hot roll, Jell-o with fruit.
- Thurs., Oct. 17 – Ham and beans, spinach, cornbread, banana cream pie.
- Friday, Oct. 18 – Pepper steak with onions and gravy, scalloped potatoes, fresh tossed salad, hot roll, caramel brownies.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00
Monday Night Music
Monday, October 14 at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Oct. 17 by appt.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Billiards!
BINGO! – Friday at noon
Sponsored by Season’s Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, October 11: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Wednesday, October 16: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, October 18: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.