Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Oct. 14 – Pork roast, oven roasted potatoes, wheat bread, seasoned green beans, strawberry shortcake.

Tues., Oct. 15 – BBQ pork, savory potatoes, tomato soup, hot roll, coconut cream pie.

Wed., Oct. 16 – Polish sausage simmered in sauerkraut, pasta salad, hot roll, Jell-o with fruit.

Thurs., Oct. 17 – Ham and beans, spinach, cornbread, banana cream pie.

Friday, Oct. 18 – Pepper steak with onions and gravy, scalloped potatoes, fresh tossed salad, hot roll, caramel brownies.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00

Monday Night Music

Monday, October 14 at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, Oct. 17 by appt.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Billiards!

BINGO! – Friday at noon

Sponsored by Season’s Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, October 11 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Wednesday, October 16 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, October 18: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.