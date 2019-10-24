Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Oct. 28 –Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered mixed vegetables, hot roll, cherry cheesecake.

–Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered mixed vegetables, hot roll, cherry cheesecake. Tues., Oct. 29 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, buttered broccoli, garlic bread, apple cobbler.

– Grilled chicken, baked potato, buttered broccoli, garlic bread, apple cobbler. Wed., Oct. 30 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, creamy broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate pie.

– Hot ham and cheese on a bun, creamy broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate pie. Thurs., Oct. 31 – Chicken Alfredo, seasoned green beans, garlic roll, banana cake.

– Chicken Alfredo, seasoned green beans, garlic roll, banana cake. Friday, Nov. 1 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, fresh baked roll, poke & pour cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, October 28 at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Medicare Open Enrollment

October 15 – December 7

***

GAMES

Pitch – Daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, October 25 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Wednesday, October 30 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, November 1: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.