Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Oct. 28–Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered mixed vegetables, hot roll, cherry cheesecake.
- Tues., Oct. 29 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, buttered broccoli, garlic bread, apple cobbler.
- Wed., Oct. 30 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, creamy broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate pie.
- Thurs., Oct. 31 – Chicken Alfredo, seasoned green beans, garlic roll, banana cake.
- Friday, Nov. 1 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, fresh baked roll, poke & pour cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50. Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Monday Night Music
Monday, October 28 at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.
Medicare Open Enrollment
October 15 – December 7
***
GAMES
Pitch – Daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, October 25: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Wednesday, October 30: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, November 1: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.