Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon., Oct. 28–Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered mixed vegetables, hot roll, cherry cheesecake.
  • Tues., Oct. 29 – Grilled chicken, baked potato, buttered broccoli, garlic bread, apple cobbler.
  • Wed., Oct. 30 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, creamy broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate pie.
  • Thurs., Oct. 31 – Chicken Alfredo, seasoned green beans, garlic roll, banana cake.
  • Friday, Nov. 1 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, fresh baked roll, poke & pour cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon             Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50.               Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, October 28 at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Medicare Open Enrollment

October 15 – December 7

***

GAMES

Pitch – Daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

  • Friday, October 25: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
  • Wednesday, October 30: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
  • Friday, November 1: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR