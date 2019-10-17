Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon., Oct. 21–Open face turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, meadow blend vegetables, chocolate chip cookie.
  • Tues., Oct. 22 – Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, coleslaw, rootbeer float.
  • Wed., Oct. 23 – Sweet & sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, lemon trifle.
  • Thurs., Oct. 24 – Chicken cordon bleu over seasoned rice, cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuit, ice cream sundae.
  • Friday, Oct. 25 – Homestyle beef stew, crisp salad, fresh baked biscuit, peach crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon              Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50              Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m.

Grief Support

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament at Noon –Wed.

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

      • Friday, October 18: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
      • Tuesday, October 22: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
      • Friday, October 25: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

