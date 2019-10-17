Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Oct. 21–Open face turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, meadow blend vegetables, chocolate chip cookie.
- Tues., Oct. 22 – Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, coleslaw, rootbeer float.
- Wed., Oct. 23 – Sweet & sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, lemon trifle.
- Thurs., Oct. 24 – Chicken cordon bleu over seasoned rice, cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuit, ice cream sundae.
- Friday, Oct. 25 – Homestyle beef stew, crisp salad, fresh baked biscuit, peach crisp.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Monday Night Music
Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m.
Grief Support
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Pool Tournament at Noon –Wed.
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
-
-
- Friday, October 18: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Tuesday, October 22: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Friday, October 25: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
-
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.