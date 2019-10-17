Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Oct. 21 –Open face turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, meadow blend vegetables, chocolate chip cookie.

Tues., Oct. 22 – Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, coleslaw, rootbeer float.

Wed., Oct. 23 – Sweet & sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, fortune cookie, lemon trifle.

Thurs., Oct. 24 – Chicken cordon bleu over seasoned rice, cucumber salad, buttermilk biscuit, ice cream sundae.

Friday, Oct. 25 – Homestyle beef stew, crisp salad, fresh baked biscuit, peach crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00

***

Monday Night Music

Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m.

Grief Support

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

***

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament at Noon –Wed.

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, October 18 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Tuesday, October 22 : Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Friday, October 25 : Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.



NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.