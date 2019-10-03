Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., Oct. 7– Oven fried chicken, tasty potato salad, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, ice box dessert..
- Tues., Oct. 8 – Salisbury steak over rice, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, cherry crisp.
- Wed., Oct. 9 – Alpine chicken, meadow blend vegetables, cheddar biscuit, lemon pie.
- Thurs., Oct. 10 – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, crisp salad, peanut butter bar..
- Friday, Oct. 11 – Glazed ham slices, baked sweet potato, cauliflower and cheese , cornbread, banana split cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. – Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Book Club
Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m.
Monday Night Music
Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Pool Tournament Wed. Oct. 9th
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, October 4: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8: Douglas County to Ozark.
- Friday, October 11: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.