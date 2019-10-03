Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., Oct. 7 – Oven fried chicken, tasty potato salad, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, ice box dessert..

Tues., Oct. 8 – Salisbury steak over rice, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, cherry crisp.

Wed., Oct. 9 – Alpine chicken, meadow blend vegetables, cheddar biscuit, lemon pie.

Thurs., Oct. 10 – Taco casserole, Spanish rice, crisp salad, peanut butter bar..

Friday, Oct. 11 – Glazed ham slices, baked sweet potato, cauliflower and cheese , cornbread, banana split cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon. – Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50 Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club

Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m.

Monday Night Music

Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.

Exercise Group

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament Tuesday

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Thursday

Pool Tournament Wed. Oct. 9th

Billiards!

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, October 4: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town. Tuesday, Oct. 8 : Douglas County to Ozark.

: Douglas County to Ozark. Friday, October 11: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.