Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Monday, Nov. 4 – Oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, country blend vegetables, roll, ice cream sundae.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Ground beef nachos, tossed green salad, Mexican corn, fresh baked cookie.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Polish sausage & sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 – Beef stew, fresh salad, home-style biscuit, banana pudding with bananas and wafers.
- Friday, Nov. 8 – Chicken cordon blue, savory rice, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, spiced applesauce cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
***
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m.
Walk with Ease
Mon. & Wed., Nov. 4 & 6 at 9 a.m.
Monday Night Music
Monday, November 4 at 6 p.m.
Exercise Group
Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, November 5 at 2 p.m.
Ava Senior Center Board Meeting
Thursday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Nov. 7 by appointment
***
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch Tournament Tuesday
Pool Tournament Wednesday
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle – Thursday
Billiards!
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 800-770-6287
Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, November 1: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Monday, November 4: Douglas County to Springfield.
- Wednesday, November 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.