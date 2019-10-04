Ava R-I Releases Info About School Worker With Hepatitis A

The Ava R-I School District received notification after school on Thursday, Oct. 2, that a Bears Den after school program worker has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The School District has been in contact with State and Local Health Departments, and because this worker did not handle student food or water, the school has been advised the likelihood of transmission is very low.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does recommend that all children be vaccinated against Hepatitis A. The CDC also recommends that if you have any questions about potential exposure to Hepatitis A, call your health professional or your local or state health department.

According to the CDC, “the best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination with the Hepatitis A vaccine. Practicing good hand hygiene – including thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food – plays an important role in preventing the spread of Hepatitis A.”

The district is working diligently to make sure each of these measures regarding hygiene and cleanliness is being followed.

More information about Hepatitis A may be found on the Center for Disease Control website cdc.gov.