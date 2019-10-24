Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone. 417-683-2900. Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
10/13 – 10/19
- Alarm – 3
- Animal Call – 7
- Assist Agency – 16
- Assist Person – 1
- Check Person – 1
- Check Vehicle – 4
- Check Wellbeing – 1
- Civil – 1
- Community Event – 3
- Community Policing – 6
- Disturbance, General – 2
- Disturbance, Noise – 1
- Drugs – 1
- Lost Property – 2
- Miscellaneous – 8
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
- Order of Protection
- Violation – 1
- Private Property Accident – 1
- Sex Offense – 1
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 36
- Vandalism – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 4
Total Calls – 197
On 10/13, Ava Police were alerted to the theft of a lawn mower from the 400 block of Norman Street.
On 10/14, Ava Police issued a citation to owners of an aggressive dog that was preventing a neighbor from leaving their home on Shelton Avenue.
On 10/15, Ava Police responded to reports of Meth being found in the Ava Building Supply parking lot.
On 10/16, Ava Police responded to reports of a subject calling the crisis hotline and identifying as suicidal. Police found the subject and returned them to their home.
On 10/16, Ava Police responded to reports of a minor two-vehicle accident on North Spring Street.
On 10/16, Ava Police responded to reports of kitchen fire at a home on Martin Avenue. Officers assisted the Ave Fire Department who put the fire under control.
On 10/17, Ava Police performed a traffic stop and found the driver had two active warrants through Douglas County. Officers arrested the driver and took him to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
On 10/17, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Walmart. There were no injuries and drivers exchanged information.
On 10/17, Ava Police performed a traffic stop and took the subject into custody at the Ava Police Department.
On 10/18, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 5. Officers requested an ambulance for a passenger with a possible knee injury.
On 10/29, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on N. Jefferson Street. Officers found the passenger in the vehicle was having a miscarriage.