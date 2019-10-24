Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone. 417-683-2900. Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

10/13 – 10/19

Alarm – 3

Animal Call – 7

Assist Agency – 16

Assist Person – 1

Check Person – 1

Check Vehicle – 4

Check Wellbeing – 1

Civil – 1

Community Event – 3

Community Policing – 6

Disturbance, General – 2

Disturbance, Noise – 1

Drugs – 1

Lost Property – 2

Miscellaneous – 8

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Order of Protection

Violation – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Sex Offense – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 36

Vandalism – 1

Cemetery Gates – 4

Total Calls – 197

On 10/13, Ava Police were alerted to the theft of a lawn mower from the 400 block of Norman Street.

On 10/14, Ava Police issued a citation to owners of an aggressive dog that was preventing a neighbor from leaving their home on Shelton Avenue.

On 10/15, Ava Police responded to reports of Meth being found in the Ava Building Supply parking lot.

On 10/16, Ava Police responded to reports of a subject calling the crisis hotline and identifying as suicidal. Police found the subject and returned them to their home.

On 10/16, Ava Police responded to reports of a minor two-vehicle accident on North Spring Street.

On 10/16, Ava Police responded to reports of kitchen fire at a home on Martin Avenue. Officers assisted the Ave Fire Department who put the fire under control.

On 10/17, Ava Police performed a traffic stop and found the driver had two active warrants through Douglas County. Officers arrested the driver and took him to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/17, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Walmart. There were no injuries and drivers exchanged information.

On 10/17, Ava Police performed a traffic stop and took the subject into custody at the Ava Police Department.

On 10/18, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 5. Officers requested an ambulance for a passenger with a possible knee injury.

On 10/29, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on N. Jefferson Street. Officers found the passenger in the vehicle was having a miscarriage.