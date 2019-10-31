Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

10/20/2019 – 10/26/2019

                        • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
                        • Alarm – 1
                        • Animal Call – 4
                        • Assist Agency – 11
                        • Check Building – 1
                        • Check Person – 5
                        • Check Vehicle – 3
                        • Check Well-Being – 4
                        • C&I Driver – 1
                        • Civil – 2
                        • Community Policing – 7
                        • Disturbance, Domestic – 1
                        • Disturbance, General – 1
                        • Disturbance, Noise – 1
                        • Follow-up – 1
                        • Funeral Escort – 2
                        • Harassment – 1
                        • Misc/All Other – 7
                        • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
                        • Order Violation – 1
                        • Private Property Accident – 1
                        • Sex Offense – 1
                        • Stalking – 1
                        • Stealing -1 
                        • Traffic Stop – 15
                        • Vandalism – 1
                        • Cemetery Gates – 8

Total Calls – 84

On 10/21, Ava Police opened the Performing Arts Center because of a tornado warning.

On 10/21, Ava Police responded to reports of a deer that had been hit but not killed by an automobile. Officers euthanized the deer.

On 10/21, Ava Police responded to reports of a boy riding his bike on Jefferson Street. Officers spoke to the boy who stated he was sick and had stayed home from school.

On 10/22, Ava Police performed a  traffic stop on Springfield Road. Officers determined the driver had an active warrant, so arrested the subject and transported them to the Douglas County Sheriffs Office.

On 10/12, Ava Police followed up reports of an unsupervised fire on Hwy 14. Officers found that the homeowner was watching the fire and it was under control.

On 10/26, Ava Police were alerted to a power line down and blown electrical transformer on the 300 block of Denny Street. Officers remained on scene until White River Electrical arrived.

