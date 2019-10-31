Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
10/20/2019 – 10/26/2019
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 4
- Assist Agency – 11
- Check Building – 1
- Check Person – 5
- Check Vehicle – 3
- Check Well-Being – 4
- C&I Driver – 1
- Civil – 2
- Community Policing – 7
- Disturbance, Domestic – 1
- Disturbance, General – 1
- Disturbance, Noise – 1
- Follow-up – 1
- Funeral Escort – 2
- Harassment – 1
- Misc/All Other – 7
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Order Violation – 1
- Private Property Accident – 1
- Sex Offense – 1
- Stalking – 1
- Stealing -1
- Traffic Stop – 15
- Vandalism – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 8
Total Calls – 84
On 10/21, Ava Police opened the Performing Arts Center because of a tornado warning.
On 10/21, Ava Police responded to reports of a deer that had been hit but not killed by an automobile. Officers euthanized the deer.
On 10/21, Ava Police responded to reports of a boy riding his bike on Jefferson Street. Officers spoke to the boy who stated he was sick and had stayed home from school.
On 10/22, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on Springfield Road. Officers determined the driver had an active warrant, so arrested the subject and transported them to the Douglas County Sheriffs Office.
On 10/12, Ava Police followed up reports of an unsupervised fire on Hwy 14. Officers found that the homeowner was watching the fire and it was under control.
On 10/26, Ava Police were alerted to a power line down and blown electrical transformer on the 300 block of Denny Street. Officers remained on scene until White River Electrical arrived.