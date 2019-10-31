Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

10/20/2019 – 10/26/2019

Abandoned Vehicle – 1 Alarm – 1 Animal Call – 4 Assist Agency – 11 Check Building – 1 Check Person – 5 Check Vehicle – 3 Check Well-Being – 4 C&I Driver – 1 Civil – 2 Community Policing – 7 Disturbance, Domestic – 1 Disturbance, General – 1 Disturbance, Noise – 1 Follow-up – 1 Funeral Escort – 2 Harassment – 1 Misc/All Other – 7 Motor Vehicle Crash – 1 Order Violation – 1 Private Property Accident – 1 Sex Offense – 1 Stalking – 1 Stealing -1 Traffic Stop – 15 Vandalism – 1 Cemetery Gates – 8



Total Calls – 84

On 10/21, Ava Police opened the Performing Arts Center because of a tornado warning.

On 10/21, Ava Police responded to reports of a deer that had been hit but not killed by an automobile. Officers euthanized the deer.

On 10/21, Ava Police responded to reports of a boy riding his bike on Jefferson Street. Officers spoke to the boy who stated he was sick and had stayed home from school.

On 10/22, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on Springfield Road. Officers determined the driver had an active warrant, so arrested the subject and transported them to the Douglas County Sheriffs Office.

On 10/12, Ava Police followed up reports of an unsupervised fire on Hwy 14. Officers found that the homeowner was watching the fire and it was under control.

On 10/26, Ava Police were alerted to a power line down and blown electrical transformer on the 300 block of Denny Street. Officers remained on scene until White River Electrical arrived.