Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Tournament Results

The Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer season wrapped up with tournament play on Oct. 19.
Tournament Results
U-6
First Place: Outdoor Oasis
Second Place: Fortner Cattle
Third Place: Precision Automotive
Fourth Place: Clinkingbeard Funeral Home
U-9
First Place: Precision Automotive
Second Place: Vaccaro’s Pizza & More
Third Place: Fortner Cattle
Fourth Place: Overall Construction
U-14
First Place: Ava Marshall Arts
Second Place: Ava Parks & Recreation
Third Place: Sonic
Fourth Place: B & J’s Heating & Air