Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Tournament Results

The Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer season wrapped up with tournament play on Oct. 19. 

Tournament Results

U-6

First Place: Outdoor Oasis

Second Place:  Fortner Cattle

Third Place:  Precision Automotive

Fourth Place: Clinkingbeard Funeral Home

U-9

First Place: Precision Automotive

Second Place: Vaccaro’s Pizza & More

Third Place: Fortner Cattle

Fourth Place: Overall Construction

U-14

First Place: Ava Marshall Arts

Second Place: Ava Parks & Recreation

Third Place: Sonic

Fourth Place: B & J’s Heating & Air

