Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Scores & Tournament Schedule

The Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer season is wrapping up. Teams have just a few more games left.

During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.

For U-6, U-9, and U-14 teams, the Tournament will be Oct. 19th. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 26. Tournaments are seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.

All players must wear team shirts and shin guards on game day.

Game 4 Scores from Last Week:

U4: No Scores Kept.

U6: Precision Automotive (4) vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home (1)

Outdoor Oasis (1) vs. Fortner Cattle (2)

U9: Vaccaro’s Pizza & More (0) vs. Overall Construction (1)

Fortner Cattle (0) vs. Precision Automotive (2)

U14 Ava Parks (0) vs. Sonic (2)

B&J’s Heating & Air (0) vs. Ava Martial Arts (6)

Oct. 19– Tournament Schedule

This week’s games are as follows:

U-6

U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park.

U6 Wins Losses Goals Seeded

Fortner Cattle 4 0 19 1

Outdoor Oasis 2 2 11 2

Precision Automotive 2 2 10 3

Clinkingbeard Funeral Home 0 4 6 4

9:00 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home

9:45 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Precision Automotive

10:30 a.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2

11:10 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

U-9

U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.

U9 Wins Losses Goals Seeded

Precision Automotive 4 0 17 1

Fortner Cattle 2 2 12 2

Vaccaro’s Pizza & More 1 3 10 3

Overall Construction 1 3 3 4

8:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Overall Construction

9:25 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More

10:15 a.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2

11:00 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

U-14

U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.

U14 Wins. Losses Goals Seeded

Ava Martial Arts 4 0 21 1

Sonic 3 1 7 2

Ava Parks & Recreation 1 3 5 3

B&J’s Heating & Air 0 4 1 4

12 p.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. B&J’s Hearing & Air

12:55 p.m. Sonic vs. Ava Parks & Recreation

1:40 p.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2

2:30 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2