Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Scores & Tournament Schedule

The Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer season is wrapping up. Teams have just a few more games left.
During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.
For U-6, U-9, and U-14 teams, the Tournament will be Oct. 19th. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 26. Tournaments are seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.
All players must wear team shirts and shin guards on game day.
Game 4 Scores from Last Week:
U4: No Scores Kept.
U6: Precision Automotive (4) vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home (1)
Outdoor Oasis (1) vs. Fortner Cattle (2)
U9: Vaccaro’s Pizza & More (0) vs. Overall Construction (1)
Fortner Cattle (0) vs. Precision Automotive (2)
U14 Ava Parks (0) vs. Sonic (2)
B&J’s Heating & Air (0) vs. Ava Martial Arts (6)
Oct. 19– Tournament Schedule
This week’s games are as follows:
U-6
U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park.
U6 Wins Losses Goals Seeded
Fortner Cattle 4 0 19 1
Outdoor Oasis 2 2 11 2
Precision Automotive 2 2 10 3
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home 0 4 6 4
9:00 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home
9:45 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Precision Automotive
10:30 a.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2
11:10 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
U-9
U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.
U9 Wins Losses Goals Seeded
Precision Automotive 4 0 17 1
Fortner Cattle 2 2 12 2
Vaccaro’s Pizza & More 1 3 10 3
Overall Construction 1 3 3 4
8:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Overall Construction
9:25 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More
10:15 a.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2
11:00 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
U-14
U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.
U14 Wins. Losses Goals Seeded
Ava Martial Arts 4 0 21 1
Sonic 3 1 7 2
Ava Parks & Recreation 1 3 5 3
B&J’s Heating & Air 0 4 1 4
12 p.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. B&J’s Hearing & Air
12:55 p.m. Sonic vs. Ava Parks & Recreation
1:40 p.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2
2:30 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2