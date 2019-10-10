Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Schedules

The Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer season is wrapping up. Teams have just a few more games left.
During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.
There is no tournament for the U-4 age group. Trophy Day is Oct. 12. For U-6, U-9, and U-14 teams, the Tournament will be Oct. 19th. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 26. Tournaments are seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.
All players must wear team shirts and shin guards on game day.
Game 3 Scores from Last Week:
U4: No Scores Kept.
U6:
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home (0) vs. Outdoor Oasis (3)
Fortner Cattle (3) vs. Precision Automotive (2)
U9:
Fortner Cattle (8) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More (7) Shootout
Overall Construction (0) vs. Precision Automotive (5)
U14
B&J’s Heating & Air (0) vs. Ava Parks (2)
Ava Martial Arts (5) vs. Sonic (0)
October 12 – Game 4
This week’s games are as follows:
U-4: U-4 games will be played at the Inside Softball Field (Left Field.)
9 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms
U-6: U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park.
9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home
10:15 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Fortner Cattle
U-9: U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.
9:30 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More vs. Overall Construction
10:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive
U-14: U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.
11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs. Sonic
12:30 p.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Martial Arts