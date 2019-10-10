Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Schedules

The Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer season is wrapping up. Teams have just a few more games left.

During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.

There is no tournament for the U-4 age group. Trophy Day is Oct. 12. For U-6, U-9, and U-14 teams, the Tournament will be Oct. 19th. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 26. Tournaments are seeded – placement is based on scores from weekly play.

All players must wear team shirts and shin guards on game day.

Game 3 Scores from Last Week:

U4: No Scores Kept.

U6:

Clinkingbeard Funeral Home (0) vs. Outdoor Oasis (3)

Fortner Cattle (3) vs. Precision Automotive (2)

U9:

Fortner Cattle (8) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More (7) Shootout

Overall Construction (0) vs. Precision Automotive (5)

U14

B&J’s Heating & Air (0) vs. Ava Parks (2)

Ava Martial Arts (5) vs. Sonic (0)

October 12 – Game 4

This week’s games are as follows:

U-4: U-4 games will be played at the Inside Softball Field (Left Field.)

9 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

U-6: U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park.

9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home

10:15 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Fortner Cattle

U-9: U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.

9:30 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More vs. Overall Construction

10:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive

U-14: U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.

11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs. Sonic

12:30 p.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Martial Arts