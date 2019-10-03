Ava Parks Saturday Soccer Schedules

Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer Leagues are underway. The complete season schedule was published in the Herald Sept. 19th.

During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.

Game 2 Scores from Last Week:

U4: No Scores Kept.

U6: Fortner Cattle (7) vs. Oudoor Oasis (4)

Precision Automotive (4) vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home (3)

U9:Vacarro’s Pizza & More (1) v. Precision Automotive (6)

Overall Constrction (3) vs. Fortner Cattle (4)

U14 Ava Parks (2) vs Ava Martial Arts (6)

Sonic (3) vs. B&J’s Heating & Air (1)

This week’s games are as follows:

U-4

U-4 games will be played at the Inside Softball Field (Left Field.) October 5 – Game 3

9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

U-6

U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park.

October 5 –Game 3

9:30 a.m. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home vs. Outdoor Oasis

10:15 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive

U-9

U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.

October 5 – Game 3

9:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More

10:30 a.m. Overall Construction vs. Precision Automotive

U-14

U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.

October 5 – Game 3

11:30 a.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Parks

12:30 p.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. Sonic