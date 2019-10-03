Ava Middle School Volleyball Update

Ava Middle School volleyball teams had three matches of play this past week.

On Monday, Ava was host to the Lady Bears of Willow Springs. Ava 7th-grade defeated Willow in a two game match, 25-13 and 25-21. Hannah Forrest was 9/9 serving and 6/6 passing; Larkin Gamboa, 4/4 serving and 3/3 passing; Paris Henry, 14/14 passing, 3/3 hitting; Dalena Kilgore, 5/6 passing; and Melody Premer, 7/8 passing.

Ava’s 8th-grade team had a battle with Willow and came up short losing 21-25, 25-16 and 23-25. Syndnee Snow was 18/20 serving with four aces, and 24/28 passing; Gracie Fleetwood, 12/13 serving, 24/29 passing; Riley Welch, 8/8 serving; Zoey Strong, 6/7 serving and had three hits; Mallory Melton, 31/31 passing and 14/14 setting; Denise Ames, 14/15 passing; Chloe Barnum, 23/26 passing and had eight hits.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Ava hosted Cabool and had two wins. The 7th grade team won 25-19, and 25-17. Paris Henry served 9/9; Alexis Emrick, 4/5 serving, 9/11 passing; Larkin Gamboa served 10/10; Melody Premer served 5/6; and Hannah Forrest was 9/11 passing

The 8th-grade team won 25-21 and 25-4. Syndee Snow was 24/25 serving with 11 aces, 7/8 passing; Riley Welch, served 14/14 with five aces, 4/4 passing; Mallory Melton, 10/10 serving, 13/14 passing, 10/10 setting; Chloe Barnum, 8/8 setting, 5/5 hitting; Haley Dale, 7/8 serving, 10/10 passing; and Gracie Fleetwood, 11/13 passing.

On Thursday, Ava played Houston at home with two victories. Ava 7th grade boosted their season record to 6-0, with wins of 25-16 and 25-14. Emillie Williams served 14/14, with six aces and passed 6/6 to help Ava defeat the Tigers; Larkin Gamboa served 8/9; Alexis Emrick served 9/9 and passed 10/13; Sara Maggard, 6/6 passing, 6/6 setting and had three hits; Hannah Forrest was 2/2 serving, 17/18 passing and had one hit; Tatum Murray, 5/6 serving; Matilyn Goss passed 4/5; Paris Henry passed 19/21, hit 6/7; and Shaina Lamb passed 4/5.

Ava’s 8th grade team lost game one game but came back to defeat the Tigers, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19.

Sydnee Snow continued to make strong serves which is a help to Ava’s 8th grade team. She served 17/18 with 10 aces; Gracie Fleetwood served 8/9 with two aces, passed 24/27; Riley Welch served 7/7, passed 13/15; Mallory Melton, 14/16 serving, 33/25 passing, 21/21 setting and had six hits; Chloe Barnum passed 16/18, set 22/22 and had 13 hits; Denise Ames served 5/5 with two aces, and Savannah Belcher passed 15/16 and had six hits.

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 3, the middle school teams will travel to Mtn. Grove for team play, and then Saturday, the Cabool Tournament.