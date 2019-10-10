Ava Art Guild Update and Show Information

By Candace Butler

It feels like fall has finally decided to join the party, as temperatures went from 90 degrees to the forties in a few days. Come on Mother Nature, but even with this crazy weather, the Ava Art Guild and Gallery is ready for another fun workshop and upcoming Fall Art Show.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Kathy Deitt will lead a class in making fairy doors. According to Wikipedia, a fairy door is a miniature door, usually set into the base of a tree, behind which may be small spaces where people can leave notes, wishes or gifts for “fairies”.The workshop is free and open to the public, and all supplies are provided by the Guild.

Upcoming Workshops ––

Nov. 9 – Tammy Griswold will lead in polymer clay creations;

Dec. 14 – Shirley Yiping Zang, Chinese artist and author, will lead a workshop.

We hope to see you at the workshop!

Ava Art Guild will hold its annual Fall Art Show, showcasing art from the Ozarks in many mediums and categories. The deadline is Oct. 21 by 4 pm. The gallery will be open to receive entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no entries taken after 4 p.m. People can bring items for the show to the gallery before the entry deadline. The show will run from Oct. 23 to Nov 2, 2019.

Categories include all types of art with beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. The junior category (under 18) will be judged separately not against other entries.

Entry fees are $3.00 for each adult item and $1.50 for each junior entry. All types of art are welcome but must be family friendly, including but not limited to paintings, drawings, 3-D, mixed media, photography and much more.

All framed art must have wire hanger, no saw tooth hangers.

Ribbons will be given in all categories and there will be a Judge’s Choice with a cash prize and People’s Choice for adults and junior with a cash prize.

The show will be held Oct 23 –Nov. 2, with the gallery open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free and the public is welcome to browse the art show and vote for their favorite.

The Gallery is located at 303 E. Washington Avenue, in Ava, across from the Douglas County Herald office.

For info, call 417-893-9638 or avaartguild.org, avaartguild@yahoo.com and find us on Facebook.

The Gallery is staffed by volunteers and is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.