Arno – Hellen Blakey

Oct. 20– I took my news in last Monday, got some groceries, got some over the counter medicine at the store.

James came by before noon.

Ellis stopped by after he got off from work and picked up their anniversary card and cake.

Last Tuesday I baked bread.

Wednesday they started trimming some of my trees near the high lines.

Friday, Tara came by after she got off work and picked up their anniversary card and pea salad.

Ellis and Michelle came Saturday and while here he got James’ pickup started and moved it so the guys could do the rest of the trees.

Dustin, Kelsey, Bentlee and Maddilynn came and picked up their anniversary card and food.

Sunday I was sick and didn’t go to church. Rick Allen came over and picked up the bread and cake for the benefit for Tina Allen at 2:00.

Monica and Joel came up after she got home from church to help me with some paper. Mark and Sherry came and brought me some pears.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. Kay said she is half way through her treatments. Jo Stephens is not well at this time, and there are lots more sick.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.