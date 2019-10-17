Arno – Hellen Blakey

Oct. 13 – I took my news in last Monday, got some cards and bread and filled the car up with gas.

I baked bread for Thursday night. Mark came by with a few eggs last Tuesday. Violet stopped Wednesday and picked up their eggs.

Thursday evening Tom Williams, Karen Heriford and Hellen Blakey went to Theodosia to their O.E.S. meeting.

Friday, Nina came by and picked up her two birthday cards, and we had a long visit before she went home.

I put my physical number under my mail box on the post.

James came by before he went to the footbal game.

I told you last week what I got in my rain gage last Monday, Thursday morning I almost had .1”; Friday I had 3.7 inches in my rain gage.

Sunday, Bro. Charles’ message was about “why” coming from Matthew 6. The main reason is to have Jesus in you life and that takes care of all the whys you would ask.

We held a business meeting after church. Those present were Bro. Charles Peak, Jewell Elliott, Nina Carter, Hellen Blakely, and Kay Hutchison.

We will have communion Sunday Oct. 27 at Mt. Tabor.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.