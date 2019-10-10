Arno – Hellen Blakey

Oct. 6 – I took my news in last Monday, stopped at the drug store with an early birthday card, got some groceries and came home.

Last Tuesday, I baked some bread.

Thursday, I went to Lena Goss’ funeral, then I made some copy of papers I had, mailed some bills, paid my light bill here in town, went to the store to buy a phone card and met a lady from Wasola named Roberta and visited a long time. Then I went by Heath and Son and dropped off a sympathy card and a loaf of bread for Darlene Heath.

Friday I went to the drug store, got groceries, came home, unloaded the car and then went back to the auto repair shop where they fixed my hose that the water came through for my windshield wipers.

I washed two loads of clothes before the rain came.

Saturday, I read my Sunday School lesson and dried my colored clothes.

Saturday night, at 7 p.m., I poured .5 inch of rain out of my rain gage. Sunday by noon I had 1.95 inches in my gage. That evening by 6 p.m. I had .9 inches more. Monday morning I had .15 inches more. Total. 3.5 inches since Saturday.

Sunday, Bro. Charles’ message was about “Where is Jesus?” coming from Luke, Matthew, and Mark.

It started when Jesus was born. Then shepherds came, blind, lame, and sick, when he was taken prisoner, died for you and me, and arose from the grave and ascended to heaven standing on the right hand of God, looking after you and me.

Keep praying for our sick folks, especially Kay – she started her treatment this Monday.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one –there are too many to name all.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their familis and the ones in training.