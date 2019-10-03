Arno – Hellen Blakey

I went to town last Monday, got some yeast, stopped by Chamber of Commerce and talked to Nina, and filled up with gas. Kay stopped by on her way home and picked up my news.

Last Tuesday by 3:30 I had .4 inch in my rain gage, Wednesday .2, Thursday .4 and Sunday morning .2.

George and Violet came by last Tuesday and got their eggs and I gave George his birthday card and cake because they wouldn’t be back in town by Saturday. I took my cans off after it quit raining.

I went with Tom Williams to Mansfield O.E.S. meeting where Tom is a member now.

Baked bread Thursday.

Friday before noon Tevin and Adrian came and said they dropped Lakota off at the beauty shop. James came by later to see Adrian before he went to work. I fixed dinner so when Tevin went and got Lakota we all ate dinner.

Saturday I planted garlic in one of my flower pots.

Sunday Bro. Charles finished his message “Where are you” followed up with “Where were you”. He read some of “Footprints in the Sand”. Message coming from John 11th chapter about Lazarus and his sister Martha and Jesus.

Keep our sick folks in your prayer. My prayers and sympathy goes out to the Dwight Heath family and all the other ones who have lost a love one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.