Arno – by Hellen Blakey

October 27 – Last Monday I had 1.4 inches in my rain gauge. Thursday there was 0.8 inches by 2 p.m.. Friday showed .45 by 2 p.m.. Saturday there was0.4 inches by 2 p.m., and Sunday there was 0.5 inches by noon.

Last Monday I went to the doctor about my dizziness. Then on to the drug store.

Violet stopped and picked up their anniversary card and cake. The guys cut some more of my tree limbs off.

Last Tuesday some other guys came and cut up the limbs. After they left I moved my car and went over to Marsha Aborn’s and took her a late birthday card and cookies.

Wednesday I baked one loaf of bread, dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Thursday it rained and I peeled pears.

Friday I peeled more pears. That evening Nina came, picked me up, and we headed for Ozark to the S.G.T. where we met Monica and Annette. We watched “The Neon Cross.” It was another good play. I took Monica their anniversary card and dinner rolls.

Sunday Brother Charles read for our communion. Our devotional and Sunday School lesson all went along with our communion and it was a wonderful day.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.