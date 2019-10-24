Archie’s Introduces Game Night

Monday night, Julia Rowe along with children, Tehl and Wyatt Rowe, enjoyed a meal at Archie’s Restaurant during their first Monday game night which will be held every third Monday of the month. Games are on each table, families are encouraged to interact and play, along with other activities. Kids 12 and under eat free from the kids menu with a purchase of an adult meal.

