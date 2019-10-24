American Legion, VFW To Honor Veterans on Nov. 11 at Ava Cemetery

American Legion Post 112 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5993 Russell T. Scott will be hosting the annual Veteran’s Day tribute at the Ava Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:00 a.m.

Following tradition, the special ceremony will be held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Guest speaker for the event is Representative Karla Eslinger, who represents Ozark, Douglas, and part of Taney County in District 155 of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Rep. Eslinger was elected to her first two-year term in November 2018.