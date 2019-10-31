AHS Recognizes October Citizens of the Month

The Ava High School students selected as October Citizens of the Month were recognized last week at Archie’s Restaurant in Ava, Mo. The monthly award is sponsored by Ava Kiwanis Club and Home Pride Bank.

This month, the character word is respect, and Mackenzie Cain and Nate Swofford were selected for the honor recognition.

Nate Swofford, a senior at Ava High School, is the son of Dan and Erin Swofford, and Brandy and Ricky Lyons.

Nate’s clubs and sporting activities include FBLA, FCA, football, basketball, and track. In the community, Nate helps in the nursery at Cross Point Church, and shovels snow for elderly neighbors.

After graduating from high school, he plans on attending a college where he can receive an education to be a college football coach, as well as play football,

Ava teachers say Nate is an all-around good kid –– he has a pleasant disposition and treats others with respect.

Mackenzie Cain is a senior at Ava High School, and the daughter of Mathew and Felicia Watson.

Mackenzie is involved in several clubs and activities, including Varsity Cheer, FCCLA, yearbook, volleyball, Pep Club, choir, and the A+ tutoring program.

Mackenzie’s special community projects include local shout out for the zoo for two years, Pee Wee Cheerleading, Donors Choice, donating supplies to the American Red Cross, as well as donating to the National Association for the Highway Patrol and National Association for Firefighters. She also helps with Farmers Thank Americas Teachers and Donors Choose.

After high school, Mackenzie plans on attending college to earn an Associate’s Degree in Dental Hygiene. She also intends to pursue photography as a hobby.

According to AHS staff members Mackenzie is polite and respectful, and takes school work seriously. She even offers to help her teachers in any way she can. She is a terrific student.