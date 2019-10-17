AHS Names Academic Students for October

Hunter Downs, left, and Grace Roberts have been selected as the academic students of the month for October.

October

Ava High School administration announced last week that AHS students Hunter Downs and Grace Roberts are the Academic Students for October 2019.

Hunter, the son of Donna and Tony Downs, is actively involved in several high school clubs and programs, including National Honor Society, TREND, Compass, and the A+ Program.

According to school administrators, Hunter has not missed a day of school since the seventh-grade.

Hunter also volunteers for various school events without being asked. Following every home game, Hunter helps pick up trash in the stands, regardless of whether or not any of his clubs are volunteering for duty that night. And, even though he doesn’t play an instrument, Hunter also assists the Ava Pride Band at sporting games and competitions.

Within the community, Hunter enjoys helping others. Every year, he volunteers at the Ozark Food Harvest, as well as the Glade Top Trail Run, and mobile food pantry that distributes food baskets to Douglas County families.

Upon graduating from high school, Hunter plans on joining the Army National Guard, and attending college. His goal is to major in criminal justice. Eventually, he would like to pursue a career as a detective.

Academic student Grace Roberts is the daughter of Mike and Christina Roberts, of Ava.

Grace is actively involved in Pep Club, Anchor Club, National Honor Society, and AHS Wellness Committee.

In the community, Grace has been involved in the mobile food pantry, and has volunteered for the veteran’s association.

After high school, Grace plans to attend Missouri State University and earn a degree in Secondary Education.

Grace will graduate from Ava High School with 45 college credit hours.