Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

October 01 – 12

Alarm – 2 Animal Call – 7 Assist Agency – 10 Assist Person – 2 Check Building – 4 Check Person – 8 Check Vehicle – 5 Check Well-Being – 1 C&I Driver – 1 Civil -2 Community Event – 1 Community Policing – 3 Disturbance, Domestic – 3 Disturbance, General – 6 Disturbance, Noise – 1 Drugs – 2 Fraud – 1 Funeral Escort – 5 Left w/o Paying – 1 Misc/All Other – 13 Missing Person Juvenile – 1 Stalled Vehicle – 1 Stealing – 1 Traffic Stop – 32 Vandalism – 2 Cemetery Gates – 14



Total Calls – 129

On 10/2, Ava Police took a report about fuel being siphoned from work vehicles in the 400 block of Johnson Avenue. The reporting party also said gasoline was being put in the diesel vehicles.

On 10/2, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs getting into trash near the corner of Porter Street and Grand Avenue,.

On 10/3, Ava Police responded to reports of three miniature donkeys loose on FF highway. Officers made contact with the owners and assisted in getting the donkeys back home.

On 10/4, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Hill Avenue over reports of three males fighting. Officers made an arrest.

On 10/4, Ava Police responded to the 1300 block of Springfield road, over reports of male subjects riding shopping carts in the store, possibly to distract from other subjects stealing. Officers investigated and will review video surveillance footage.

On 10/5, Ava Police responded to the Cooper Lumber parking lot over reports of a stuck cat. Officer were able to free it.

On 10/6, Ava Police were contacted over reports of an overflowing toilet on East Ava Avenue. Officers referred the caller to the Ava Water Department.

On 10/8, Ava Police responded to the Ava city park, over the sounds of an argument. Officers said the subject claimed to be yelling to relieve stress.

On 10/12, Ava Police responded to reports of a male subject transported into town while unresponsive. A secondary call stated the passenger was deceased.