Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
9/22/2019 – 9/28/2019
- Animal Call – 3
- Assist Agency – 5
- Burglary – 1
- Check Building – 5
- Check Person – 5
- Check Vehicle – 3
- Civil – 1
- Community Event – 1
- Community Policing – 13
- Disturbance – 2
- Follow-up – 1
- Miscellaneous – 6
- Missing Person – 1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 18
- Cemetery Gates – 6
Total – 77
On 9/22, Ava Police responded to the 2100 block of Lakeview Drive over complaints of loose dogs. Officers spoke to the owners and filed a statement.
On 9/23, Ava Police responded to the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway Y after a a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash. Officers reported no injuries, and insurance information was exchanged.
On 9/23, Ava Police responded to the Post Office parking lot after two vehicles hit each other. As the incident happened on private property the offers didn’t take a report. Drivers exchanged insurance information.
On 9/25, Ava Police responded to East Lincoln Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Officers took a report.
On 9/26, Ava Police arrested a driver for stealing after a traffic stop on Industrial Road.
On 9/28, Ava Police located a missing person on Posey Street.