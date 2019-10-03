Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief



Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

9/22/2019 – 9/28/2019

Animal Call – 3

Assist Agency – 5

Burglary – 1

Check Building – 5

Check Person – 5

Check Vehicle – 3

Civil – 1

Community Event – 1

Community Policing – 13

Disturbance – 2

Follow-up – 1

Miscellaneous – 6

Missing Person – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 3

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 18

Cemetery Gates – 6

Total – 77

On 9/22, Ava Police responded to the 2100 block of Lakeview Drive over complaints of loose dogs. Officers spoke to the owners and filed a statement.

On 9/23, Ava Police responded to the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway Y after a a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash. Officers reported no injuries, and insurance information was exchanged.

On 9/23, Ava Police responded to the Post Office parking lot after two vehicles hit each other. As the incident happened on private property the offers didn’t take a report. Drivers exchanged insurance information.

On 9/25, Ava Police responded to East Lincoln Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Officers took a report.

On 9/26, Ava Police arrested a driver for stealing after a traffic stop on Industrial Road.

On 9/28, Ava Police located a missing person on Posey Street.