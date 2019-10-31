DCVMA recognizes Emerson and Walmart

James Barnett, Emerson plant manager, is shown above receiving a memory book from Nancy Crain, right, a member of the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association (DCVMA). The DCVMA recognized Emerson for helping to raise funds for the event by selling t-shirts, and serving as a gold sponsor.

Walmart employees were recently recognized by the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association for their contributions to The Wall That Heals event held in Ava last fall. Larry Morrison, above center, presented a memory book to Dee Jay Luckey, department manager of the Ava Walmart. Local Walmart managers and associates also served as volunteers during The Wall event. In addition, associates were able to make a donation to The Wall by utilizing the Walmart donation grant program.