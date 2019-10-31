Ava Saddle Club Trail Competition Results

The Ava Saddle club recently held their St. Judes Benefit and Ultimate Trail Challenge.
Youth Division Winners
1st – Lauren King and Nitro
2nd – Mason Meyer and Leah
3rd – Celia Fossett and Rose
4th – Lena Angle and Annie
Open Division Winners
1st – Joyce Gorseck and I Am Born To Rope
2nd – Kasey Angle and Mary
3rd – Simon Angle and Smarti
4th – Ann Wright and Azura
Amateur Division Winners
1st – Craig Matlock and Rainbow
2nd – Craig Matlock and Joey
3rd – Kennedy Meyer and Zip
4th – Taylor Long and Q
5th – Katie Isaacs and Skid