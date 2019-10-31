Ava Saddle Club Trail Competition Results

Winners of the Youth Division of the recent Ava Saddle Club trail competition. Winners of the Youth Division of the recent Ava Saddle Club trail competition.

The Ava Saddle club recently held their St. Judes Benefit and Ultimate Trail Challenge. 

Youth Division Winners

1st – Lauren King and Nitro
2nd – Mason Meyer and Leah
3rd – Celia Fossett and Rose
4th – Lena Angle and Annie

Open Division Winners

Winners of the Open Division

1st – Joyce Gorseck and I Am Born To Rope
2nd – Kasey Angle and Mary
3rd – Simon Angle and Smarti
4th – Ann Wright and Azura

Amateur Division Winners

Winners of the Amateur Division

1st – Craig Matlock and Rainbow
2nd – Craig Matlock and Joey
3rd – Kennedy Meyer and Zip
4th – Taylor Long and Q
5th – Katie Isaacs and Skid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR