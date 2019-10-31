Ava Saddle Club Trail Competition Results

The Ava Saddle club recently held their St. Judes Benefit and Ultimate Trail Challenge.

Youth Division Winners

1st – Lauren King and Nitro

2nd – Mason Meyer and Leah

3rd – Celia Fossett and Rose

4th – Lena Angle and Annie

Open Division Winners

1st – Joyce Gorseck and I Am Born To Rope

2nd – Kasey Angle and Mary

3rd – Simon Angle and Smarti

4th – Ann Wright and Azura

Amateur Division Winners

1st – Craig Matlock and Rainbow

2nd – Craig Matlock and Joey

3rd – Kennedy Meyer and Zip

4th – Taylor Long and Q

5th – Katie Isaacs and Skid