Reflections on Surviving

By Debra Dade, RN, LNHA

Administrator, CEO, Ava Place

As a nurse being told that I had cancer did not lesson the blow of those words.

I did not have breast cancer on my mother’s side of the family –– it was all of my father’s sisters.

Everyone please encourage each other to get checked, do self examinations, and donate to help others get examined.

I endorse the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, without them and my friends –– my husband, daughter and myself would not have been able to endure what I went through.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks assisted me through the process, along with the American Cancer Society.