IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE ESTATE OF: )

Gene Arthur McSwain, Deceased )

Estate No. 19DG-PR–00006

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF GENE ARTHUR McSWAIN, DECEASED

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Petition for an Order of Complete Settlement of the estate together with a final settlement and proposed Order of Distrubution in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on the 26th day of September, 2019 or as may be continued by the Court.

If no objections to the Settlement or proposed Order of Distribution are filed within 20 days after the date of the filing thereof, the Court will consider said Settlement and proposed Distribution and, upon their approval, the Court will determine the persons entitled to decedent’s descendible interest in the estate and the extent and character of their interest therein.

Upon proof of compliance with the Court’s Order of Distribution by the Personal Representative, the Court will discharge the Personal Representative and his sureties, if any, from further claim or demand by any interested person.

Dated: 09-26-19

Kenneth Adams , Route 3 Box 38, Ava, MO 65608

John W. Bruffett – 24585, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 101, Ava, Missouri 65608, (417) 683-4163, Attorney for Estate

Dates of Publication: Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, 2019.