Hundreds of beautiful Missouri Fox Trotting Horses and thousands of fans were in Ava last month during the 61st Annual Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA) World Show and Celebration. Selected as the 2019 MFTHBA World Champion for this year is Sweet Desire, shown above. Sweet Desire is owned by Kevin Harp and Ronlin Farms, LLC, of Dadeville, Missouri, and was ridden by Vance Vahle, of Bolivar, Mo.