17th Annual Donna Loftin Cox Walk Is Oct. 11 at the Ava Sports Complex

The Ava High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) are hosting the 17th annual Donna Cox Walk on Friday, Oct. 11, from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Silvey Field at the Ava Sports Complex.

The walk is in honor of the late Donna Loftin Cox, an outstanding high school business teacher who lost her battle to cancer in 2001.

Funds raised from the event are used to support scholarships given every year to two or three high school seniors interested in pursuing a degree or career in business.

All community members are invited to come honor the legacy of Ms. Cox, and walk in support.

Questions regarding the walk should be directed to FBLA sponsor Janell Embrey at jembrey@avabears.net.