Brooksie Clayton Graves, formerly of Ava, was honored with a special 100th birthday party Saturday, Sept. 28, by her daughter Eunice (Naugle) and husband Jim Morrow, in their home in Columbia, Mo. Present for the occasion were daughter Wilene (Naugle) Mills and son, Bill, of Washington state; daughter Darlene Naugle of Columbia, grandchildren Edward Singleton and wife Lora and daughters Julian and Emily of Columbia; Ellen Sheker and husband Noah, of Colorado; Karen Williams of Columbia, and Ken and Mary Kistner, from Fulton, Missouri. For the birthday occasion, Brooksie received many cards and notes from other relatives and friends.
Home Awards&Honors 100th Birthday Celebration
Ava
few clouds
64 ° F
67 °
61 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
68 °
Three Small Earthquakes Reported in the Ozarks Last Thursday & Friday
The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research documented three earthquakes in southern Missouri last week. On Friday, Sept. 27, the community of Bakersfield,...