100th Birthday Celebration

Brooksie Clayton Graves, formerly of Ava, was honored with a special 100th birthday party Saturday, Sept. 28, by her daughter Eunice (Naugle) and husband Jim Morrow, in their home in Columbia, Mo. Present for the occasion were daughter Wilene (Naugle) Mills and son, Bill, of Washington state; daughter Darlene Naugle of Columbia, grandchildren Edward Singleton and wife Lora and daughters Julian and Emily of Columbia; Ellen Sheker and husband Noah, of Colorado; Karen Williams of Columbia, and Ken and Mary Kistner, from Fulton, Missouri. For the birthday occasion, Brooksie received many cards and notes from other relatives and friends.

