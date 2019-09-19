Webster Co. Route C North of Seymour Set for Resurfacing Beginning Sept. 30

WEBSTER COUNTY – Drivers can expect one-lane traffic and crews and equipment on Webster County Route C north of Seymour when contractor crews resurface the state route starting the week of September 30, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Route C will receive a new asphalt driving surface between U.S. Route 60 in Seymour and Missouri Route 38 east of Marshfield. The total length of the project is 10 miles.

During the road work, drivers can expect slowed and, possibly, stopped traffic with flaggers directing them through the work zone.

Crews also will use a pilot vehicle to lead traffic through work areas. Drivers on side roads should wait for the pilot vehicle before entering the roadway where the resurfacing work is taking place.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Blevins Asphalt Construction Company of Mount Vernon is doing the work for a low bid amount of $863,000.

The project must be completed by early November 2019. However, the contractor plans to have the work completed in a week or two.