Wasola – Theta Nokes

I hope everyone had a safe weekend. Well, I have three aunts and an uncle who all are in their 90’s. My aunt Brooksie Graves will be 100 years old on the 26th. If you would like to send Brooksie a birthday card, her address is 210 Loch Lane, Columbia, MO 65203. My uncle Rayford Clayton will be 91 years old on the 17th. Aunt Lena Brown will be 95 years old on the 18th. My other aunt Lois Mudd will be 93 years old on October 12. My uncle, Troy Clayton’s birthday was in February. He was 86 years old.

My birthday was the 4th. My cousin, Wilene Mills of Washington sent me the cutest card for my 70th birthday. There were three pictures of me: one when I was in grade school, another one when I was in high school, and the picture of me two years ago.

Since LeRay Potter was doing some work for the REA at our house, he stopped in and visited a while Tuesday. I visited with my brother and family, Wilford and Rose Clayton, Parker Cook and Lisa Blandon the 28th Lisa is looking good after going through cancer treatment and still more to come.

My niece Tafi Adams married August 30 to Beau Buege.

Louin Clayton got Gary Saturday afternoon and went to the Rippee Creek to the Potter’s get together.

Faye Swofford is also going through cancer treatments. Sympathy to Renee Sudbury’s family. A lot of people to pray for.