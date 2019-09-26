Walk To School Day Set For Wednesday, Oct. 2

The Ava R-I School District is once again participating in national Walk to School Day festivities, and organizers are asking local students and adults to join the fun, and walk to school on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

For the morning event, several locations have been designated as “meeting spots” where participants are to convene by 7:30 a.m. Each group will depart from their location site at 7:40 a.m., walking together to reach the Ava R-I campus before school begins.

Designated meeting spots are as follows:

Upper park pavilion, on Johnson Street; Old Casey’s parking lot, corner of Mansfield and Washington Ave.; Brown Apartments at Grand and Ward – meet at the stop sign and then the group will walk to Prairie Creek Village / Ava Housing Authority on Shelton to meet students waiting at the Prairie Creek office; Ava City Hall parking lot, at the corner of Jefferson and Garfield; Subway parking lot; Taco Bell parking lot; Foxtrot Apartments, corner of Ward and Martin.



Prize drawings for those participating.

Join students and adults around the world as they celebrate the benefits of walking and bicycling.

The Walk to School Day is coordinated in the United States by the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

Learn more at walkbiketoschool.org.