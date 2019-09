Members of Ava VFW Post 5993 and Ladies’ Auxiliary, visited Ava Elementary 3rd- and 4th-graders last week to conduct Flag Education Classes. VFW members explained the importance of the flag and why it is a symbol of freedom. In the classroom, students learned first-hand how to fold and handle the American flag with respect. Flag etiquette instructions were also discussed, and student questions answered. Post Commander Joshua Swainston coordinated the session for students and staff.

