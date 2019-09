V. June Ross Thompson, 83 years-old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. Funeral services are Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava.Visitation is Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s paper.

On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.