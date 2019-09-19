Truman State University Earns No. 1 Ranking for 23rd Straight Year 

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University is the No. 1 public school in the Midwest region according to U.S. News & World Report.

This marks 23 years in a row Truman has been the top-ranked school for the region. The University also was included on multiple supplemental rankings, further demonstrating its ability to provide a high-quality education at a reasonable cost.

“Year after year, Truman performs well in these rankings, and that is because we do so many things exceptionally well,” said University President Susan L. Thomas. “Our faculty members truly care about helping students reach their full potential. We craft our programs to produce graduates equipped with the skills they will need to excel in their chosen fields. A liberal arts education is the way of the future, and at Truman we can provide that as well as any place in the country.”

In addition to being the No. 1 public school in the Midwest, Truman was the No. 7 school overall in the region, up two spots from the previous year. Truman was the only Missouri public school in the top 75.

Truman earned another No. 1 ranking in the category of Best Value Schools for the Midwest region. It was the only Missouri public school on the supplemental list that included 63 institutions in total.

The 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings also included some web exclusive recognitions, and Truman stands out in terms of faculty and innovation.

On the Midwest region list for Most Innovative Schools, Truman again improved over last year, climbing four places to claim the No. 2 overall spot. This particular list was based solely on the responses of college presidents, provosts and academic deans who were asked to nominate up to 15 institutions that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities. Truman was the lone public school, and the only one from Missouri, on the list of 15.

In the Midwest region, Truman was No. 2 overall on the Best Undergraduate Teaching list. It was the No. 1 public university and the only one among the 27 schools to be highlighted.

Truman was also recognized on the list of 2020 Undergraduate Business Programs. Based on peer nominations, Truman earned a 2.3 composite score on a five-point scale, which was enough to make the nationwide list of 504 schools.

U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on several indicators of academic excellence, including graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, assessment by peers, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving. Complete listings are available at usnews.com/colleges.

Located in Kirksville, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university.