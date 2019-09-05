Truman Scores A Top 10 Ranking from Washington Monthly

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University has again been recognized by Washington Monthly as one of the top master’s universities in the nation, coming in at No. 10 on the publication’s 2019 college rankings.

This marks the seventh year in a row Truman has been included in the top 10. Truman is the lone Missouri school to be included on the entire Master’s University list, which ranks 200 institutions.

On the “Best Bang for the Buck” list included in Washington Monthly’s college rankings, Truman is No. 26 overall in the Midwest region, and it was the highest-rated public university from the state.

The Washington Monthly rankings are unique in that they place an importance on social mobility, research, and community and national service. Along with traditional benchmarks such as graduation rates and costs, schools are rewarded for criteria including the number of first-generation students enrolled and the percentage of students receiving Pell Grants or participating in ROTC.

“Above all else, a college education should be empowering, and our inclusion in the Washington Monthly rankings underscores the real value of a degree from Truman,” University President Susan L. Thomas said. “A Truman education enables our students to reach their full potential and inspires them to enrich their communities and make a difference in the lives of others.”

The college guide and rankings appear in the magazine’s September/October issue and can be found online now at washingtonmonthly.com/2019college-guide.

Located in Kirksville, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university.