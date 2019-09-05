Troop G Releases Labor Day Enforcement Totals

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer, Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the following traffic totals for the Labor Day holiday period. Troop G troopers participated in several enforcement operations designed to reduce traffic crashes and provide assistance to the motoring public.

During the reporting period, Troop G troopers investigated 16 crashes resulting in 11 injuries. Also, troopers arrested five persons for driving while intoxicated and 19 people for drug violations. Additional totals from these special operations include 252 citations, 299 warnings, and 45 motorists assist.

“We are fortunate no one lost their life on the roadways of Troop G this holiday weekend,” said Captain Fiske. “Our troopers work very hard to keep the motoring public safe. Please do your part by resolving to be a safe driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

