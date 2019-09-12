Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

September 8, 2019 – Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost.

Called to contemplate the cost of discipleship today we might be helped by translating Paul ‘s request to Philemon into our prayer of the day. Refresh my heart, in Christ. Strengthened by the company and forgiveness of the Christ in the blessed sacrament and recalling God’s grace in remembrance of baptism, we can be strengthened in this hour to “choose life” — to choose life in God as our own.

Preparation for worship

“0 Lord, you have searched me and known me. … I praise you, for! am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:1, 14, NRsv).

Welcome, one and all, to worship, Christian education and time for sharing among God’s family!

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Happy birthday to Ashton Wittorff, born on September 9th and to Ed Wittorff, born on September 14th.

Happy Anniversary to Darrell and LuAnn Kochis, married on September 11th.

TOPS will be using the church at 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Naomi Circle meets for the regular meeting and Bible Study on Wednesday at 9:30 am.

Council will meet immediately following worship today.

9:00 am Tuesday Tops meeting

9:30 am Wednesday Naomi Circle Bible Study & Mtg.

9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship

12:00 pm Sunday Pot Luck

Sept. 8 Lector: Jerry Johnson

Next Sunday’s Lector: MaryAnn Niemi

Visit us on Facebook Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava.

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Rt 5 and industrial parkway

Ava, MO 65608

417-683-5611