Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

September 1, Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost

Invited and inviting — that is the nature of the church. By God’s grace in holy baptism we have a place at

The banquet table of the Lord. When, by the power of that same Spirit, humility and mutual love continue among us, the church can be more inviting still.

Preparation for worship

“You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands; you shall be blessed-(Psalm 128:2,ESV). God, may the primary fruit of our labors be love.

“Sing aloud to God our strength; shout for joy to the God of Jacob,” (Psalm 81:1, NRSV).

Welcome, Happy Birthday to Damian Adams, born on September 4th and to Steve Zydeek, born on September 7th.

Join us today for our regular potluck following worship. Food is always plentiful.

Everyone is invited to the Wittorff farm for their annual Beer-b-que this afternoon and evening.

TOPS will be using the church at 9:00 AM Tuesday. Council will meet following worship next Sunday.

9:30 am Wednesday Naomi Circle workday

9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship with Communion

12:00 am Sunday Council meeting

Today’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Next Sunday’s Lector: Jerry Johnson