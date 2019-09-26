Three Companies File to Open Medical Marijuana Facilities in Douglas County

by Michael Boyink /mike@douglascountyherald.com

The State of Missouri recently released the list of applicants for medical marijuana businesses in the state.

According to a copy of the list obtained by The Douglas County Herald, three companies have applied to open medical marijuana facilities in Douglas County.

All three businesses are in Vanzant, and all three business filed applications for cultivation and manufacturing only:

MO Gemini, Inc.

RR 1 Box 740

Vanzant, MO 65768

Connected – Missouri, LLC

CR 269, Route 1 Box 820

Vanzant, MO 65668

EBC – Missouri, LLC

RR 1 Box 635

Vanzant, MO 65768

The list contains no applicants for a medical marijuana-related facility of any sort in the City of Ava.

Show-Me Natural Gardens, who had intended to open a medical marijuana related business in Ava but didn’t reach an agreement with city officials, shows up on the list with a proposed location of 1785 Y Highway, Macomb (in Wright County). The group has applied for cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing at that location.

The State of Missouri has 150 days to evaluate applications. The earliest businesses could file was August 19th, 2019 – which means the earliest any of them will hear if they’ve been granted a license will be January 16th, 2020.

At that point, businesses would need to begin hiring, finalize their facility plans, and plan their first crop.

The estimate is that the earliest any product will be available for consumers is mid-summer of 2020.